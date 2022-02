Paramus police issued an alert this weekend for a 19-year-old borough woman who was reported missing.

Lillie Vaks is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Authorities didn't say what she was wearing, nor where she was last seen, when they posted the report late Saturday, Feb. 19.

They asked that anyone who sees Little or knows where to find her to call Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400.

