SEE ANYTHING? Rider Goes Missing After Motorcycle Crashes, Burns On Garden State Parkway

UPDATE: Authorities turned to the public for help finding the rider of a crashed, burning motorcycle that was found in the left lane of the southbound Garden State Parkway in Paramus early Monday night.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 162.4, New Jersey State Police Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele said Tuesday.

Officers responding to the call found the motorcycle in flames, skid marks on the roadway and no rider.

Fearing a possible ejection into the woods, state troopers summoned a Maywood police bloodhound and a Northstar helicopter with thermal imaging cameras.

The search was "met with negative results," Peele said.

Paramus firefighters extinguished the flames. Traffic, meanwhile, was backed up for miles. The southbound left lane was reopened shortly before 7 p.m. and the other lanes soon after.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Peele said, "the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation."

ANYONE who witnessed the crash is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400 or New Jersey State Police: (609) 882-2000.

