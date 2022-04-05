Contact Us
Paramus
Sedan Plows Into Adidas Shop Off Route 4

Jerry DeMarco
Adidas Outlet Store, Bergen Town Center, Paramus/Maywood
Adidas Outlet Store, Bergen Town Center, Paramus/Maywood Photo Credit: Melissa Caminiti for DAILY VOICE

No serious injuries were immediately reported after a sedan driven by a 90-year-old motorist rammed through the front of a sporting goods store off Route 4, responders at the scene said.

EMS checked out and released the driver, who was taken home, they said.

The Infiniti plowed into the Adidas outlet store on the Maywood side of Bergen Town Center in Paramus around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Local police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a building inspector.

