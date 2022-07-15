PHOTOS: Stolen SUV Pursued By Civilian Crashes, Teen Thief Captured In Paramus

An underage thief was captured after he rolled and then bailed out of an SUV that he'd just stolen in Paramus.

A witness apparently saw the BMW X5 being stolen and chased the thief shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, responders said.

The fleeing vehicle collided with his Accord and landed on its roof on Ann Court near the intersection of Paramus Road.

The driver, believed to be 15 or 16, bailed out and tried to run but was quickly captured behind the nearby Parkview Residences senior citizens complex, responders said.

The civilian who pursued the vehicle -- and apparently recorded video -- wasn't injured, witnesses said.

He later gave a statement to police.

All Points Towing righted and removed the SUV.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

