Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'I Shot My Parents': Bogus Call Brings Police From Several Bergen Towns
News

Paramus Police Officer OK, Driver Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paramus Road and West Century Road in Paramus.
Paramus Road and West Century Road in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with a minor injury following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Paramus police cruiser Sunday afternoon.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred at the busy intersection of Paramus and West Century roads around 3:30 p.m.

The cruiser and a Toyota Camry were both severely damaged and had to be towed.

A Nissan Altima sustained lesser damage.

At the scene.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Paramus police and EMS responded, along with Belfi's Towing.

PHOTOS, STORY: Boyd A. Loving

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Paramus Daily Voice!

Serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.