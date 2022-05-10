Out-Of-Control SUV Smacks Into Garage, Fence, Gate In Paramus

No injuries were reported when an SUV damaged a Paramus homeowner's garage, gate and fence.

The Kia Sportage entered the home's West Midland Avenue driveway off the corner of Paramus Road and kept going, clipping the corner of the three-car detached garage and ramming the fence, around noontime Wednesday, Oct. 5.

All Points Towing removed the vehicle.

Paramus police and firefighters responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

