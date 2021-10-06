NYC Man Jailed In Stabbing Of Route 17 Gas Station Attendant

UPDATE: A Queens man remained jailed after police said he stabbed a Route 17 gas station attendant in Paramus.

Kevin Reid, 38, argued with the attendant over the use of a Speedway pass at the Speedway station on the southbound highway near A&S Drive on Wednesday, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Reid then pulled a knife and stabbed the 23-year-old pump jockey from East Orange in the chest, the chief said.

Police and EMS workers rendered aid before the victim was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remained in stable condition, Ehrenberg said.

Reid was seized at the scene and taken, in custody, to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an unknown medical condition, he said.

He was later booked at Paramus police headquarters on charges of aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession, the chief said.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office assisted and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, Ehrenberg said.

******

ALSO SEE: Driver Of Airborne Mini Cooper That Slammed Into Minivan On Route 17 Identified, Charged

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.