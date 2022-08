Paramus police turned to the public for help finding a 57-year-old man who was reported missing.

They said early Thursday that John Hunter -- who was listed as "endangered" -- may be driving a blue BMW with the New Jersey license plate: U17MDL.

They also said to contact them for further information -- or if you see or know where to find Mr. Hunter.

PARAMUS PD: (201) 262-3400

