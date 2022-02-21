Contact Us
Minivan Lands On Pickup Truck: Three Hospitalized, One Serious After Route 4 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Westbound Route 4 near Farview Avenue in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Three victims were hospitalized after a minivan went airborne and landed on top of a pickup truck on Route 4 in Paramus, responders said.

The most seriously injured, police at the scene said, was the driver of the Toyota Sienna, which crashed nose-first into the ground next to the driveway of Stickley Furniture & Mattress on the westbound highway near the Farview Avenue overpass shortly before 9:30 am. Monday.

Paramus police, firefighters, heavy rescue members and ambulances (2) responded.

All Points towing responded to remove the minivan and Ford pickup.

Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this article. Keith Smollin also contributed a photo (below).

