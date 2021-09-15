Contact Us
MALL CARJACKING: Robber Takes SUV At Gunpoint, Garden State Plaza Victims Tell Paramus Police

Jerry DeMarco
Westfield Garden State Plaza
Westfield Garden State Plaza Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Two Hudson County men were carjacked at gunpoint at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, said police who recovered their vehicle.

The victims – both in their 30s from Jersey City – told responding officers that they’d exited the west side of the mall and found the robber sitting on a light post stanchion shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

When they got to their 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, they said, he rushed toward them, pulled out a black handgun and demanded the keys.

They said they complied and he fled with the SUV, the chief said.

The New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force helped borough police find the wagon in Jersey City, Ehrenberg said. They also seized another vehicle that he said was involved in the carjacking.

The victims described the carjacker as black, thinly built, about 6-foot-3 and wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, along with a black face mask.

Borough detectives and the NJSP Auto Crime Task Force are investigating the incident.

Ehrenberg asked that anyone who saw something or has information about the incident contact Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or use his department’s anonymous TIPS app at www.paramuspolice.org.

