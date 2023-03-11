MALL BRAWL (BREAKING): Large Fight Erupts Garden State Plaza

Officers from surrounding towns rushed to the Garden State Plaza in Paramus amid reports Saturday night of a large-scale brawl.

The fight apparently ignited at the AMC Garden State 16 movie theater shortly before 8 p.m. and, by some witnesses' accounts, involved up to 200 people.

Police from neighboring towns and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office joined their Paramus colleagues at the scene.

Reports that someone may have pulled a gun were premature and weren't immediately corroborated, responders said.

******

ANYONE with photos or an eyewitness account from the scene, please text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jerryd@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Jerry DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.