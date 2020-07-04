Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Iconic Paramus Burger Joint 'The Fireplace' Closes

Cecilia Levine
The Fireplace, Route 17 north, Paramus
The Fireplace, Route 17 north, Paramus Photo Credit: The Fireplace

"The Fireplace" in Paramus closed Friday after 64 years amid the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The iconic Route 17 burger and shake joint has been open for takeout and curbside pick-up orders. 

The restaurant said it plans on reopening when the "environment is more stable," blaming the suspension of indoor dining across New Jersey for its sudden closure.

Indoor dining was set to reopen at 25 percent capacity in New Jersey last Thursday, after more than three months of being closed.

In a last-minute move, Gov. Phil Murphy postponed it, citing "knucklehead behavior" by patrons at a handful of bars and restaurants failing to follow social distancing guidelines and enforce the use of face masks.

"We will not tolerate outlier bars and restaurants – and, frankly, patrons – who think the rules don’t apply to them," the governor said. "They are the ones who ruin it for everyone else."

The COVID-19 shutdown has wreaked havoc on retailers and restaurants. Many filed for bankruptcy and others closed, most notably including Callahan's in Norwood, the New Heritage Diner in Hackensack, Zinburger, Technique in Westwood and more.

