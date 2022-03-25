Contact Us
News

Human Corpse Ejected From Transport Van, Horse In Trailer OK In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Moments after the chain-reaction crash ejected the corpse on Route 17 near Route 4 in Paramus.
You had to see it to believe it, witnesses said: A corpse being taken from a hospital to a funeral home fell out the back of a transport vehicle in a multi-vehicle crash involving a horse trailer on Route 17 in Paramus.

Three people were hospitalized, none with serious injuries, in the five-vehicle pileup on the highway's southbound side near the exit for Route 4 around 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 25, Paramus Police Kenneth Ehrenberg said from the scene.

The body was on a stretcher wrapped in a sheet when it popped out, the chief said, adding that it wasn't damaged.

Needless to say, both highways were jammed with early rush hour traffic (understandably) exacerbated by rubberneckers.

The handler led the horse to the side of the road to eat some grass before another trailer was summoned, witnesses said.

Several drivers and passengers refused medical attention, Ehrenberg said.

