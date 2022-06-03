GOTCHA! Manhunt Nets Two After Paramus Resident Confronts Home Burglar

A burglar who was confronted by a Paramus homeowner after entering an occupied residence Friday morning was captured by police a short time later, authorities confirmed.

Alqadir Ward, 26, of East Orange was nabbed by Paramus and Washington Township police as he tried to hide in bushes along the Garden State Parkway shortly after 8 a.m., Paramus Police Capt. Frank Scott said.

A DPW worker and police employee pointed the officers toward Ward after spotting him in the area of Georgian Drive during an extensive manhunt, Scott said.

Also arrested was a woman who the captain said was with him. Chanel Crain, 27, of North Brunswick apparently was waiting for Ward in a black sedan with heavily tinted windows and a covered license plate when officers responding to a burglary call found her in a getaway car.

The caller reported seeing a man -- later identified as Ward -- pulling on vehicle door handles.

Ward then entered an unlocked Drexel Road garage, unsuccessfully tried to start a resident's 2019 Corvette and opened a door to the home, where he "was confronted by a resident and fled," Scott said.

Police established a perimeter after taking Crain into custody. Ward was captured soon after.

Both Ward and Crain remained held on burglary-related charges Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

