Fumes Overcome Four At Bergen Community College

Four workers at Bergen Community College were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being overcome by fumes from an apparent cleaning product, responders said.

Work apparently was being done when a mixture was poured that created the fumes in the kitchen area of the Pitkin Education Building off Paramus Road around 4 p.m.

No students were affected, responders said.

The building, which houses the Student Center, was evacuated and was to remain closed Tuesday evening.

Paramus firefighters responded along with Bergen County sheriff's officers, a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit and multiple ambulances.

Water was used to dilute the product.

