Driver Of Ambulance Stolen From Bergen Hospital Seized By State Police

A man who stole an ambulance from outside Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus early Wednesday afternoon was captured by New Jersey State Police, authorities said.

The thief apparently got in and drove off as the actual driver emerged from the East Ridgewood Avenue facility.

The ambulance company was notified and began tracking the rig, responders said.

A short time later, the ambulance was stopped on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 157 in Elmwood Park, a little over seven miles from the hospital.

Authorities then received an unconfirmed 911 call of the driver being assaulted by two men. It was initially unclear who they were or what might have prompted the purported confrontation.

There was also an unconfirmed report that the thief might have been a patient at the hospital.

State Police turned him over to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction for incidents at the not-for-profit facility operated by Care Plus Bergen, Inc.

