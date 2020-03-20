Contact Us
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Opens At Bergen Community College

Cecilia Levine
Drive-thru testing opens Friday at Bergen County Community College in Paramus.
Drive-thru testing opens Friday at Bergen County Community College in Paramus. Video Credit: CBS New York

The state's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Friday morning at Bergen County Community College.

The U.S. National Guard rolled into lots B and C Thursday to set up the site, which will be only for New Jersey residents showing symptoms.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and will collect 2,500 specimens a week.

Each person will be screened and those who are not showing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will be turned away.

The PNC Holmdel site is expected to open sometime this weekend.

As of Thursday evening, there were more than 200 cases in Bergen County -- and more than 700 in New Jersey.

