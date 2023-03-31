Double Amputee's Sedan Plows Through Paramus Bank Fence

A sedan driven by a double amputee plowed through a wooden fence outside a Paramus bank Friday afternoon.

The senior driver was fortunate that his BMW X5 lodged onto the curb, stopping just short of a drop of a few feet behind the Spencer Savings Bank on Oradell Avenue around 2:30 p.m. March 31.

He was tended to by EMS and firefighters and refused further treatment.

A Paramus Emergency Services Unit winched out the sedan, which took down a section of fence that landed on the hood.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.