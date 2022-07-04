CHAIN REACTION: Out-Of-Control SUV Rams Minivan, Pins Woman Against Guardrail In Route 17 Lot

A woman suffered severe leg trauma when an SUV driven by an elderly motorist slammed into a minivan that then pinned her against a guardrail in a Route 17 supermarket parking lot, witnesses said.

The SUV then continued on and smashed into the guardrail itself in the H Mart parking lot in Paramus on the southbound highway around 10 p.m. Sunday, they said.

Further details were immediately scarce.

An ambulance took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a police officer put the elderly motorist into the back of his patrol car.

"He was pretty old," a witness told Daily Voice.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.