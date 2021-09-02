Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paramus
Bergen Boy, 11, Hospitalized In Sledding Accident At Park

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: PVAC

An 11-year-old Oradell boy was hospitalized after he struck a tree while sledding down a hill at Van Saun Park in Paramus, authorities said.

The boy was bleeding from the head when he was injured near the ice-skating rink Monday afternoon, said Bergen County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean.

He was taken, conscious and alert, to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps, she said.

