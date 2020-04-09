Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Dreadlocked Intruder Snaps ‘Upskirt’ Pic Of Woman In Willowbrook Bathroom Stall
Authorities Renew Call For Help Finding Hit-Run Hatchback Driver Who Killed Paramus Pedestrian

Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities on Friday renewed their call for help finding a driver who took off after hitting and killing a 58-year-old female pedestrian in Paramus early Thursday.

Authorities were looking for a four-door blue hatchback -- maybe a 2017-2019 Ford Fiesta or Ford Focus -- that was last seen fleeing on Soldier Road with headlight damage following the crash on Forest Avenue south of Soldier Hill Road near the Oradell border around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The driver headed south on Forest Avenue before turning right onto westbound Oradell Avenue, Musella said. 

Anyone who might have seen something or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Paramus police at (201) 262-3400.

