New Brunch Spot 'First Watch' Opens At Bergen Town Center

First Watch, a popular daytime café chain, has officially opened at 1 Bergen Town Center in Paramus, serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The restaurant, known for its fresh juices and health-forward plates, offers everything from Avocado Toast and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes to heartier options like the Farmhouse Hash and Elevated Egg Sandwich.

This fall, First Watch is spotlighting its seasonal menu, which features the Maple Bacon Croissant Sandwich, Honey Chipotle Chicken Hash, Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, and Pumpkin Spice Donuts. For drinks, guests can sip on the Blazing Dragon juice or brunch cocktails like the Million Dollar Bloody Mary, Spiked Lavender Lemonade, and Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk.

Guests can also expect favorites like the Classic Benedict, Tri-Fecta Breakfast, and Superfood Kale Salad, along with a full juice bar and cold brew coffee options.

The Paramus location joins a growing list of First Watch cafés across New Jersey including Montvale, Union, Morris Plains, Brick Township, and Eatontown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.