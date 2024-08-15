Murphy Waives NJ Transit Fares: Here's What To Know

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a transit fare holiday for all customers from Monday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Sept. 2.

During this period, fares will be waived for all modes of transportation.

Murphy said this is meant as a "thank you" to riders, who have experienced numerous disruptions this summer.

"As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief," Murphy said.

"We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit.”

Monthly pass-holders who already purchased an August pass will receive a 25% discount on their September pass.

NJ Transit personnel have increased equipment inspections on platforms, while Amtrak has stepped up its efforts in inspecting and repairing their catenary (overhead wire), track signal systems, and substations along the Northeast Corridor as they work to curb disruptions.

The River LINE light rail service has also not been meeting its performance standards, NJ Transit said. Earlier this week, they implemented a supplemental bus plan as an interim measure to improve service reliability and predictability for customers traveling on weekdays, NJ Transit said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.