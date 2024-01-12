Fair 46°

Multiple NJ Transit Lines Suspended Due To Signal Issues At NY Penn Station

An Amtrak signal issue at New York Penn Station has suspended NJ Transit service on Friday, Jan. 12, officials said.

All rail service  on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line and North Jersey Coast Line is suspended due to Amtrak signal issues, Kyalo Mulumba, a senior public information officer for NJ Transit said. 

Bay Head shuttles will continue to operate and Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken, Mulumba said.  NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY and NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers, Mulumba said.  Customers should visit njtransit.com/ABC for available alternate service information, Mulumba said.

The signal issue has caused Amtrak service to be temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New York, the rail carrier said. The service is suspended until further notice and trains currently between Philadelphia and New York at the time of the disruption are being moved out of the area at reduced speeds, Amtrak said.

