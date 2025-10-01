A new Fox News poll has Sherill, the Democratic nominee for governor leading Republican Jack Ciattarelli, 50% to 42% among likely voters.

The survey was conducted Thursday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 28, after the first debate between the two candidates and the report that Sherrill's military records were released by the National Archives to a Ciattarelli supporter, which mistakenly included information like her Social Security number. Sherrill also admitted she was barred from walking at commencement ceremonies when she graduated from the Naval Academy because she would not turn in classmates involved in a cheating scandal.

Sherrill leads big with Black and Hispanic voters, those with a college degree and voters under age 45. Women prefer Sherrill by 14 points while men prefer Ciattarelli by one point.

Ciattarelli leads with MAGA supporters, white Catholics, white men without a college degree and voters ages 45-54.

Voters said they have a positive opinion of Sherrill more than Ciattarelli, 51% to 45%, and 56% believe she is honest and trustworthy, compared to 49% for Ciattarelli.

The poll surveyed 1,0002 New Jersey resident voters and has a margin of sampling error of ± 3 percentage points.

A poll released last Thursday showed the race between Sherrill and Ciattarelli to be a dead heat. The poll from Emerson College Polling/PIX 11/The Hill has the race tied at 43% with 11% of voters undecided.

Sherrill and Ciattarelli are running to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited.

