Ciattarelli and Sherill are tied at 43% with 11% of voters undecided, according to the new poll.

While Sherill leads with voters under 40, 58% to 24% and voters in their 40s, 47% to 40%, Ciattarelli leads by voters over 50, 52% to 36%.

Sherill leads with women, 46% to 36%, while Ciattarelli leads with men, 51% to 36%.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and President Donald Trump also have low approval ratings, according to the poll.

Trump cheered the poll in a post on his Truth Social account.

"Wow!!! A just out poll has Jack Ciattarelli essentially beating close to incompetent Mike Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey," Trump wrote. "Jack is tough on crime and cutting taxes, two things that people really demand today. He will be a GREAT Governor, and Sherrill wants Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America. She is a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City! We need Jack in New Jersey!!!

The survey of 935 New Jersey voters was conducted Monday, Sept. 22 and Tuesday, Sept. 23 and has a margin of error of 3.1%.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.