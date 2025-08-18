Masseur Commits Sex Act On Customer At River Edge Spa, Prosecutor Says

The incident was reported on Saturday, Aug. 16, when Oradell and River Edge police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about an alleged assault at the River Edge Foot Spa, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation found that 56-year-old Aidong Yang, of Fair Lawn, “committed an act of criminal sexual contact against an adult female customer" during a massage at the spa in River Edge, Musella said.

Yang was arrested that same day in River Edge and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail and is awaiting a first appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack, according to Musella.

The investigation remains ongoing, said Musella, who is urging anyone with information to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (201) 226-5532.

