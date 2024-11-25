Man Tied To Paramus, River Edge Burglary Spree Arrested, Prosecutor Says

Jonnathan Diaz-Gomez, 42, was arrested following a months-long investigation led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Paramus Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation began on April 27, 2024, when Paramus police interrupted an attempted burglary in progress on Ehret Street, Musella said. Responding officers found a car idling near the scene, allegedly occupied by multiple suspects. As officers arrived, the suspects scattered. Diaz-Gomez, identified as the driver of the vehicle, was among those taken into custody.

According to investigators, Diaz-Gomez and his accomplices were planning to break into a nearby home. He was charged at the time with conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a police scanner, and possession of burglary tools. Diaz-Gomez was released pending further court proceedings.

A deeper investigation by the Bergen County Crime Reduction Task Force uncovered connections to three additional burglaries:

March 26, 2024, Paramus: Burglars broke into a Hickory Avenue home through a first-floor window, ransacking the residence and stealing valuables.

April 7, 2024, River Edge: A second-floor bedroom window was used to access a Bogert Road home, where burglars took valuables.

April 20, 2024, River Edge: A Howland Avenue home was broken into through a kitchen window, with a safe reportedly stolen.

On Nov. 19, 2024, Diaz-Gomez surrendered to authorities and was hit with multiple additional charges, including burglary and theft. He was released pending further legal proceedings.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella commended the collaboration between multiple police departments for their role in the investigation, which he says underscores the importance of the county's Crime Reduction Task Force.

