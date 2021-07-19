Restaurant That Combines Games & Dining Opening 1st NJ Location At Garden State Plaza

A new restaurant that combines games and American fare is opening its first New Jersey location at the Garden State Plaza, BoozyBurbs reports.

Pinstripes is described as an “experiential dining and entertainment concept" that pairs bowling and bocce with high-quality cuisine.

The midwestern-born franchise was written up in "Forbes" last year.

The venue offers "made-from-scratch dining, face-to-face gaming, and signature service that makes our guests feel like family."

According to BoozyBurbs, Pinstripes is expected to open sometime next year.

