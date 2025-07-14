Kieran Corrigan, 54, passed away peacefully on July 2, according to an obituary posted by Volk Leber Funeral Home.

Kieran, originally from Woodlands, South Douglas Road in Cork, Ireland, was remembered as a warm and creative man deeply devoted to his family. He was the beloved husband of Edel Corrigan (née Shealy) and the proud father of Keelan, 10, and Chloe, 8.

A GoFundMe organized by Kathleen Terhune said Kieran "passed away after a brief but fierce battle with cancer." The fundraiser, created to support Edel and the girls, had raised more than $17,000 as of Sunday, July 13.

Kieran built a successful career in advertising in New York City after graduating from the Dublin Institute of Technology, the GoFundMe states. He worked as a Creative Director of Art and was involved in the Bergen Irish Association, where his Irish roots remained close to his heart.

He met Edel, originally from Navan, County Meath, after she moved to New York City and began her career in the Irish restaurant industry. The couple settled in New Jersey and became active members of the Irish-American community.

"If you knew Kieran, you knew his girls were the center of his world," the fundraiser reads. "He was their biggest cheerleader—at every sporting event, dance recital, and school milestone."

The obituary described Corrigan as “a man of warmth, creativity, and deep devotion to his family.” He was a cherished brother to Peter, Owen, Celeste, and Leslie, and a much-loved brother-in-law to Theresa Corrigan, as well as John, Catherine, Derek, Lisa, Sharon, and James Shealy.

Kieran was predeceased by his parents, Linda and Stephen Corrigan, and his brothers, Vincent and Tony Corrigan.

The GoFundMe states: “The most meaningful way to remember Kieran is to ensure his daughters are surrounded by the same love and opportunity he worked so hard to give them.”

Click here to view the campaign for Kieran's family and here for his obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.