Fair 54°

SHARE

Kendra Scott Opens At Westfield Garden State Plaza

Kendra Scott is continuing to expand her footprint in the Garden State.

Kendra Scott recently opened in Paramus.
Kendra Scott recently opened in Paramus. Photo Credit: Marisol's Photography
Sam Barron

The fashion designer and jeweler opened a new retail store at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. This is the second Kendra Scott store in New Jersey, following the opening of a location in Short Hills in 2019.

The Paramus location officially opened on Friday, May 26 and a grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of June 9. The 1400-square-foot location features a color bar, allowing people to design their own jewelry and an onsite engraving machine.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE