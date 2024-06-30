Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Rocks Out To 2000s Boy Bands At Paramus Show: 'Pop Dreams Coming Alive'

Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, one of the cast members of MTV's "Jersey Shore" thrilled fans with an unexpected appearance at the POP 2000s Tour Saturday, June 29 at Westfield's Garden State Plaza.

Fans spotted Farley backstage at the show, hosted by NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and featuring legendary boy bands of the era.

Turns out, the "Jersey Shore" star was a boy band-obsessed teen, just like many of us who got to live out childhood dreams at the Westfield Garden State Plaza concert.

"When your girlfriend calls you to go see O-Town and Chris from NSYNC, you go see O-Town and Chris from NSYNC at a mall," Farley, 38, said in her Instagram story.

Farley got the invite from "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Cabral. The two fan-girled together backstage with their significant others, Zach Clayton and Nate Cabral.

"Never have I ever imagined," Cabral said in her story. "Our pop dreams are coming alive right now."

Cabral and Farley snapped photos, fist bumped, and dance with Chris Kirkpatrick, of NSYNC, O-Town, and more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.