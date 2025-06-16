Investigation Into Priest Sexual Abuse Can Proceed, NJ Supreme Court Rules

The Diocese of Camden had challenged the original grand jury investigation, which began in 2018, and a trial court had ruled in favor of the church, blocking the investigation, ruling it was not authorized by law.

"We find that the State has the right to proceed with its investigation and present evidence before a special grand jury. If the grand jury issues a presentment, the assignment judge should review the report and publish it if it complies with the legal standards outlined below," according to the court's opinion.

In September 2018, then-Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced the formation of the Clergy Abuse Task Force. Its purpose was “to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy within the Catholic dioceses of New Jersey," establishing a hotline for people to report investigations.

Grewal was piggybacking off a similar investigation in Pennsylvania that revealed more than 1,000 children were sexually abused by at least 300 priests in six Roman Catholic dioceses in the state, NJ.com reported.

In April, the Camden archdiocese announced it would no longer fight the state and agreed to withdraw its objection to empaneling a grand jury, NJ.com reported.

In a statement, the Diocese of Camden said it was committed to cooperating with any investigation.

“To the victims and all those impacted by abuse, we reaffirm our sorrow, our support, and our unwavering resolve to do what is right, now and always,” the diocese said. "Today’s ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court does not alter that position — the diocese remains committed to fully cooperating with this effort."

First Assistant Attorney Genera Lyndsay Ruotolo said she was thrilled by the Supreme Court's ruling.

"We are grateful for the New Jersey Supreme Court’s decision this morning confirming what we have maintained throughout this lengthy court battle: that there was no basis to stop the State from pursuing a grand jury presentment on statewide sexual abuse by clergy and the conditions that allowed it to go unchecked for so long. We remain as committed today as throughout these past seven years to doing all we can to support survivors and advance the healing they deserve," Ruotolo said.

The Camden diocese was forced to file for bankruptcy after being hit with 55 lawsuits related to sexual abuse, agreeing to pay $87.5 million to settle allegations against 300 accusers, the Associated Press reported.

