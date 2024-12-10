Holiday Grinch Busted: Paramus Police Bust Porch Pirate From Clifton

Khaled M. Mansour, 38, was caught on a home security camera on Dec. 5, 2024, stealing a package from a resident’s front porch at around 12:17 p.m., according to the Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti. Mansour fled in a white Ford E-Series van, the chief said.

Detective Sgt. Nicholas Luciano quickly linked the theft to a spree of similar incidents in nearby towns. Aided by the Rockland County Intelligence Center and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit, investigators identified Mansour as the suspect.

“Mansour’s arrest shows the critical role of teamwork in solving crimes that cross jurisdictions,” Guidetti said.

Charged under New Jersey’s 2022 "Porch Pirate Theft" statute, Mansour was released pending a court appearance.

Police are warning residents to stay alert as package thefts often spike during the holiday season. Authorities recommend having deliveries sent to secure locations or arranging for trusted neighbors to pick them up promptly.

The Paramus Police Special Investigations Squad continues to work with neighboring agencies to crack down on other package theft cases this season.

