Hezly Rivera Not Expected To Compete In Women's Gymnastics Finals At Paris Olympics 2024

The team's youngest competitor, Oradell native 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, however, is not expected to participate when the events begin at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.

Hezly fell short of making the finals following a wobbly performance on beam and a better performance on uneven bars at the qualifiers, scoring the lowest of all five team members.

USA Gymnastics announced the lineup in a tweet on X ahead of the finals.

If Team USA wins the finals, Hezly will still get a medal.

