Hazmat Crews Called To River Edge Home For Aging Chemical Storage: Prosecutor

A hazardous materials investigation in River Edge brought out multiple emergency response teams Monday afternoon, July 21, but authorities say the cause appears to be non-criminal.

HazMat situation on Sixth Avenue in River Edge.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said only that the situation at a home on Sixth Avenue involved aging stored materials and is not believed to be criminal.

The incident drew a coordinated response from the River Edge Police Department, River Edge Fire Department, Bergen County Hazmat, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, according to 

Angermeyer said his office continues to monitor the situation, with officials working to safely remove the materials.

