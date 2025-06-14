Sun Min “Grace” Yoo Chan, an educational counselor from River Edge, was sentenced this week to five years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless manslaughter in the 2022 death of her 3-month-old son, NorthJersey.com reports. She must serve 85% of her sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Chan was initially arrested on May 3, 2022, and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and child endangerment, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Police responded to her home on March 29, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a child not breathing. The baby, Elliot, was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died three days later. Prosecutors said Chan had assaulted the child on multiple occasions and caused his death.

Last November, Chan pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and, according to NorthJersey.com, admitted to striking the baby's head against a hard surface, resulting in a nearly four-inch skull fracture, brain trauma, and hemorrhaging, NorthJersey.com said. Chan acknowledged Elliott had suffered multiple other broken bones in the weeks prior, including several ribs, a broken femur and tibia, the outlet said.

Chan’s husband, William, launched both a GoFundMe and Change.org petition asserting her “wrongful incarceration.” In the petition, William Chan says Elliot was born with a host of medical complications, including severe vitamin D deficiency, rickets, evidence of a seizure, blood clots, and intrauterine growth restriction.

“Multiple maternal fetal medicine specialists, who oversaw Grace Chan's high-risk pregnancy, had strongly recommended terminating Elliot at various stages,” the petition reads. “Driven by our profound faith and hope, we stood by our decision to give him a chance at life.”

He writes that Grace’s absence has taken a heavy toll on their two surviving children. “Our 5-year-old daughter desperately yearns for her mother's presence, while our surviving son has been deprived of his mother's love and care during his formative years. The well-being and development of our children are at stake, with potential lasting consequences.”

Click here for more in Chan's sentencing from NorthJersey.com.

