Gotcha! Accused Route 4 Road Rage Driver Caught, Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing

UPDATE: A manhunt ended with the arrest in Belleville of a Paterson motorist on attempted murder charges following the stabbing of another driver during a noontime road rage incident on Route 4 in Paramus, authorities confirmed.

Christian A. Velez, 24, of Paterson was charged with attempted murder in the Route 4 road rage stabbing.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Christian A. Velez, 24, and the victim got out of their vehicles in front of the Popeye's on the highway’s eastbound side during an unspecified argument around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The 28-year-old victim, who was driving a Mercedes van, was stabbed in the side and back and slashed once on the arm, the chief said.

He was recovering Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Witnesses described the assailant for responding borough officers and detectives, who also reviewed area surveillance video as the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Velez, who witnesses said sped off in a white BMW, was in custody just hours later.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

In addition to attempted murder, Velez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Detectives from Musella’s Major Crimes Unit worked the case with their Paramus colleagues, assisted by the sheriff’s forensics team.

