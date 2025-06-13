Friday The 13th Chaos: Dump Truck Crash, Car Into Gym Rock Paramus Morning (Photos)

Around 7:15 a.m., a dump truck and a Toyota Camry collided in front of El Cid on Paramus Road, according to photos from the scene by Boyd A. Loving.

Less than an hour later, a small white SUV slammed into the 24 Hour Fitness facility on Route 4. Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti says the vehicle didn't go inside the facility, but did break the glass window outside.

Details and the full cause of both crashes had not been confirmed as of 10:20 a.m.

