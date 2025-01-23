Fair 26°

Fleeing Shoplifters Smash Paramus Police Car, Take Off Speeding Down Route 17 (Photos)

A pair of shoplifters struck a police vehicle and at least one civilian vehicle while recklessly trying to flee a Paramus shopping center Thursday, Jan. 23, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving reports.

Officers survey the damage at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The suspects, driving a white BMW sedan with New York plates, were fleeing the Best Buy at the Fashion Center, Loving said. The vehicle entered Route 17 northbound at high speed after the collisions. They were apparently last seen speeding through the Allendale area.

Out of an abundance of caution, Paramus police units stopped pursuing the vehicle after obtaining the license plate information.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though a civilian involved in the crash was evaluated by Paramus EMS, Loving said. The damaged police vehicle was driven back to headquarters.

Police were waiting to release further details as the investigation unfolded.

