FAA Bans Drones From Flying Over Parts Of New Jersey: See The List

In response to a string of drone sightings that have raised eyebrows and security concerns across the state, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) banning drones from buzzing around "critical New Jersey infrastructure."
Prompted by a request from federal security partners, the restrictions are set to take effect Wednesday, Dec. 17, and will run through Friday, Jan. 17. The no-fly zones below aim to curb potential risks posed by drones near sensitive sites and ensure airspace safety during the heightened period.
Curious if your backyard BBQ falls into a TFR zone? You can check for updates on active restrictions here.
For the next month, drones are prohibited from flying over the following municipalities:
- Bayonne
- Branchburg
- Bridgewater
- Burlington
- Camden
- Cedar Grove
- Clifton
- Edison
- Elizabeth
- Evesham
- Gloucester
- Hamilton
- Hancocks Bridge
- Harrison
- Jersey City
- Kearny
- Metuchen
- North Brunswick
- Sewaren
- South Brunswick
- Westampton
- Winslow
The FAA did not say why those municipalities were selected.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.