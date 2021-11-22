Immersive Virtual Reality Experience Lands At Garden State Plaza's AMC Theater

New Jersey residents don't have to go far for an adventure, thanks to a heart-pumping, full-body virtual reality experience that's landed in Paramus

Dreamscape, which opened Nov. 19 at the Westfield Garden State Plaza AMC 16 Theater, combines the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling with the visceral excitement of great theme-park rides, the company said in a release.

Pushing the limits of virtual reality, guests young and old (ages 10 and over) are invited to experience the magic of full sensory storytelling in realistic and interactive virtual worlds.

The new location marks the continued growth of Dreamscape’s business, as audiences return time and time again to enjoy the company’s immensely popular VR adventures.

“Our long-time partnership with Dreamscape delivers on AMC Theaters’ mission to provide a best-in-class, innovative experience to audiences everywhere,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Entertainment.

“We’re excited to bring Dreamscape virtual reality to the Greater New Jersey and New York metro area at Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, offering moviegoers a futuristic adventure that takes entertainment to new heights.”

"Dreamscape was founded to be a place where people make lifelong memories by exploring fantastical worlds with their friends and family,” said Walter Parkes, co-founder and CEO of Dreamscape.

“We believe in pushing creative boundaries, and Dreamscape VR combines premium technology with awe-inspiring, breathtaking content to fully engage our audience in the experience like never before. We can’t wait to open our doors in Paramus so guests can enjoy our one-of-a-kind VR adventures.”

Dreamscape’s Paramus location will feature three of the company’s most popular free-roaming and free-flying experiences, including Alien Zoo, Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, and DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy.

Alien Zoo: Guests travel to a larger than life, intergalactic haven where they come face-to-face with endangered alien creatures from across the galaxy. Upon arrival, travelers experience the exhilaration of being able to play ball with exotic frogcats, pet majestic creatures, and, by working together, even narrowly escape the galaxy's greatest predator.

The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure: Step through the screen to become part of a movie. Once inside this heart-pumping adventure, participants are challenged to unlock clues, escape treacherous traps, and work together as they discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy: Riders climb onto their dragon and hold on tight as they go on a swooping, swerving, free-flying rescue mission to the Hidden World and beyond. It is up to each teammate and their class of eight other rookie dragon riders to save the day and rescue the village from invaders, while trying not to set their virtual world on fire.

The new venue at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus marks Dreamscape’s continued expansion in the US and abroad. The entertainment leader also operates at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, NorthPark Center in Dallas, Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio, and at the world-renowned Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

The company plans to roll out domestic and international locations.

Click here for tickets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.