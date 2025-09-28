Drooping Wire Snarls Route 4 Traffic For Hours In Paramus, Some Lanes Reopened: Police

Two travel lanes in each direction were shut down by NJDOT crews in the afternoon due to the drooping wire. The closures caused heavy congestion on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway.

As of 6 p.m., a two-person Verizon crew was on scene and awaiting backup, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said. PSE&G crews were also requested but had not yet arrived, responders said.

There were no reported accidents at the scene, and police could not immediately determine what caused the wire to sag. Incident responders noted a crack in one of the utility poles and speculated that a large vehicle may have unknowingly struck it.

By 5:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, Paramus police said all westbound lanes had reopened.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.