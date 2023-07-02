A Few Clouds 83°

Driver, 78, Hospitalized, Summonsed After Paramus Crash

A 78-year-old driver was hospitalized and received a summons after his SUV collided with another vehicle and slammed into a utility pole in Paramus on Sunday.

A 78-year-old driver was hospitalized and received a summons after his SUV collided with another vehicle and slammed into a utility pole in Paramus on Sunday.
Jerry DeMarco
A 10-year-old passenger in the Honda CR-V was treated for facial injuries at the scene of the 5:20 p.m. July 2 crash on Paramus Road across from Fairway Oaks Park. His mother, who was also in the SUV, was uninjured.

The driver, who complained of chest pains, was issued a summons for careless driving, police at the scene said.

Two adults who were in a Chevy Equinox that was struck by the Honda weren't injured.

Bergen Brookside Towing removed the vehicles.

Borough EMS responded with Paramus police patrol and Emergency Services Unit officers.

A PSE&G crew was requested to evaluate the condition of the pole.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

