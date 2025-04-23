Damon Wayans Sitcom Canceled By CBS: ‘Such a Beautiful Journey’

On “Poppa’s House,” the Wayans’ play father and son, with constant back and forth bickering and both learning life lessons from the other. Essence Atkins, a regular in Wayans family projects, plays the elder Wayans’ new talk radio co-host, throwing a further wrinkle into his life.

Wayans, Sr. took to Instagram after the cancellation and said making the show was “such a beautiful journey.”

“My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa’s House such a meaningful experience,” Wayans wrote. “A very special thank you to my son, Damon Jr. working beside you has been one of the greatest joys of my life. And to my incredible family, siblings, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who showed up as writers, guest stars, and creative forces you made this journey even more meaningful. It’s such a blessing to have so much love on one set and to be able to create and laugh with family and friends.”

The show featured guest appearances from Marlon Wayans and from Wayans, Jr’s daughter, Amara.

