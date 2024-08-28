Fair 86°

SHARE

Cyclist Struck, Seriously Injured By Mercedes Benz In Paramus (Photos)

A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured by a Mercedes Benz sedan in Paramus Wednesday morning, Aug. 28.

A bicyclist was seriously inured by a vehicle in Paramus Wednesday morning.

A bicyclist was seriously inured by a vehicle in Paramus Wednesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to incident photographer Boyd A. Loving, the crash happened at Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue in the morning hours.

An on-duty officer at a nearby construction detail provided immediate aid to the cyclist, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a Mercedes CLA 250, remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. A flatbed tow truck removed the Mercedes from the collision site due to a damaged windshield. 

The incident remains under investigation by Paramus police.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE