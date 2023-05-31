Christie Running For President

According to Axios, Christie, who was born in Newark and grew up in Livingston, plans to announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination on Tuesday, June 6 in New Hampshire.

The 60-year-old, who served two terms leading the Garden State from 2010 to 2018, previously ran for president in 2016, but dropped out after a disappointing finish in New Hampshire and later endorsed Donald Trump.

Christie has since become a critic of Trump, the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination and plans to aggressively go after him, according to Axios.

Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson remain the only New Jerseyians to serve in The White House while Bill Bradley, Cory Booker and Steve Forbes have all tried, but failed, to capture their party's nomination.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.