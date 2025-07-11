Partly Cloudy 84°

Casting Call Seeks 'Curvy Women With Breast Augmentation' For NJ Film Shoot On Yacht

Did you spend a lot of money on your bust and want to show it off? This is the project for you.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay photo/Benkowski
Sam Barron

Grant Wilfrey Casting is seeking "curvy women with breast augmentation" for a feature film shooting in New Jersey from Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17.

The scene requires extras to wear a bikini on a yacht, showing off those curves. The shoot pays $1,000 for 10 hours.

Interested parties should email 72hours@gwcnyc.com with subject line “IG YACHT BIKINI” and include their:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Are they a SAG-AFTRA member or non-union?
  • Their height, weight, bust x waist x hips, dress/pants size, shoe size
  • If they have any visible tattoos
  • Confirm they are over 18 and local to NY/NJ
  • Attach current non-professional photos, including one in a bikini
  • If they are comfortable working on a boat.

