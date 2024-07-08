Car Erupts In Flames On Route 17 Near Parkway Ramp In Paramus

The NJDOT website shows it happened in the northbound lanes near the Garden State Parkway ramp in Paramus just before 3 p.m.
The highway's right lane was down as of press time.
