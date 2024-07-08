Fair 91°

SHARE

Car Erupts In Flames On Route 17 Near Parkway Ramp In Paramus

A car burst into flames on Route 17 in Bergen County, jamming traffic Monday afternoon, July 8.

A car burst into flames on Route 17 in Bergen County, jamming traffic Monday afternoon, July 8.

A car burst into flames on Route 17 in Bergen County, jamming traffic Monday afternoon, July 8.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The NJDOT website shows it happened in the northbound lanes near the Garden State Parkway ramp in Paramus just before 3 p.m.

The highway's right lane was down as of press time.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE