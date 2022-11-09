Contact Us
Popular Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location

Cecilia Levine
Bb.q chicken
Bb.q chicken Photo Credit: eri_delicious Instagram

A Korean fried chicken restaurant rapidly expanding has opened another New Jersey location.

Bb.q has brought its 11th store in the Garden State to Bayonne.

The restaurant serves its chicken whole — and crispy.

The company was launched in 1995 by Yoon Hong-guen in Seoul, South Korea. He had only one mission: "Serve great-tasting, high-quality Korean fried chicken to the world," the bb.q website says.

It's clear he's done just that, as bb.q has thousands of locations around the world.

The Bayonne store is located at 444 Broadway.

